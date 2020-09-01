Asking price is reduced for Georgian-style hotel in Worcestershire

Christie & Co has reduced the asking price for the freehold interest in Gainsborough House Hotel, Kidderminster to £2.15m.

Situated within the Wyre Forest, Gainsborough House Hotel comprises 42 bedrooms, plus six conference and function spaces, a lounge bar and 70-cover restaurant, as well as the potential to expand.

The Grade-II listed Georgian House is situated on a 1.39-acre site.

Joshua Sullivan, senior business agent in Christie & Co’s Birmingham office is handling the sale and comments: “The hotel is situated in a convenient location close to several key demand generators, which provides the business with strong leisure trade.

“The property has been kept in good order under the current ownership and has benefited from regular investment. The sale presents an opportunity for a new entrant, or an existing operator, to capitalise upon this and acquire a reputable hotel with branding opportunities at an attractive price point.”