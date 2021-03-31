Assured Hotels: Independent and impartial support to help drive your business recovery

Assured Hotels is a UK based hotel management and advisory business, whose ethos is based on a flexible approach through adding value for all stakeholders. Our teams work nationally advising both corporate and leisure markets across the independent and branded / franchised sectors.

Assured Hotels specialise in support services across all disciplines in both Hotel Advisory and Asset Management capacities. Our flexible contracting ensures affordability and a focus on a scope of work that fits each asset, which coupled with our impartiality enables development of the senior management team on site and better returns for investors and stakeholders.

We have supported many different types of hotel during the past 12 difficult months, these include the various case studies listed below with links to our website:

Project Shakespeare – supporting an investor on acquisition through feasibility support

Project Angel – implementing Guardians into a vacant hotel.

Project White Rose – trading a group of hotels in administration, through lockdown closure to disposal.

Project Bumble Bee – relevant to market conditions expected in the period ahead a top to bottom turnaround to facilitate senior debt re-finance of a large, distressed hotel asset.

Additionally we have detailed other support from our experiences during the pandemic on our dedicated recovery page with several internal and external blogs.

Supporting Stakeholders – meet with us on a no obligation basis.

As we all now look forward to getting back to trading and brighter times ahead Assured Hotels will be offering no obligation meeting time to sector stakeholders to assess how we may be able to support.

We have made our significant experience and resources available without charge to cover all of the main disciplines of finance, procurement, sales and revenue management, plus funding and government support access. We will endeavour to answer any question raised, so please click here to book a meeting email mgriffin@assuredhotels.co.uk or call 0203 205 7239.