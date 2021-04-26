Assured Hotels – independent and impartial support

Assured Hotels is a UK based hotel management and advisory business, whose ethos is based on a flexible approach through adding value for all stakeholders. Our teams work nationally advising both corporate and leisure markets across the independent and branded / franchised sectors.

Confidence is expected to continue to allow the opening of the remainder of our sector on the 17th May, through sustained vaccination rollout and all Government tests being met. Now only a month away we have taken the opportunity to update and highlight case studies on our website.

Some of these are relevant now, but equally, some will serve as a reminder of support available as we move into sustained trading growth in the second half of 2021. We have experience of supporting all hotel types, nation locations and in different financial status. Listed below is a broad sample including links to the detailed case study on our website:

Independent business review into a comprehensive turnaround package, Project Bumble Bee highlights the type of challenge we expect in the period ahead. Staring with a top to bottom review to identify a turnaround plan, in turn, to facilitate senior debt re-finance of a large, distressed single hotel asset.

into a comprehensive turnaround package, highlights the type of challenge we expect in the period ahead. Staring with a top to bottom review to identify a turnaround plan, in turn, to facilitate senior debt re-finance of a large, distressed single hotel asset. Acquisition & disposal feasibility seen in Project Shakespeare – support to an investor throughout the transaction to complete a successful acquisition.

seen in support to an investor throughout the transaction to complete a successful acquisition. Security & cost mitigation Project Angel – implementing Guardians into a vacant hotel.

implementing Guardians into a vacant hotel. Trading a group Project White Rose – included absorbing the central function to improve performance of a group of hotels in administration, through lockdown closure to disposal.

We will be highlighting the initiatives and suppliers behind these stories in the coming weeks, to make them directly relatable to the current re-opening phase.

An initial no-obligation visit and assessment from an AH Director allows us to detail flexible contracting, ensures a focus on a scope of work that fits and is value for money. Coupled with our independence & impartiality we enable the development of the senior on-site management team and better returns for owners, investors and other stakeholders.

We have detailed other support from our experiences during the pandemic on our dedicated recovery page with several of our own and external blogs.

Please do not hesitate to get in touch to discuss any area of hotel & hospitality recovery planning:

As we all now look forward to getting back to trading and brighter times ahead Assured Hotels will be offering no obligation time to sector stakeholders to assess how we may be able to support.

