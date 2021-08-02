August occupancies across Britain’s hotels rise further as staycation demand continues

Occupancy levels across hotels in Britain is to rise further in August, continuing the momentum for a summer staycation.

Research from booking platform Hoo found that on average 93% of accommodation across 12 popular staycation destinations was already booked up in August, up from 90% in June.

The biggest increase has been in Great Yarmouth, where 98% of all accommodation is already reserved, up from 78% in June.

The Lake District has also seen a notable increase, with the level of fully booked accommodation increasing from 88% in June to 96% in July.

99% of listed accommodation in Salcombe has already been booked, while the Isle of Wight and Portmeirion are 98% full.

Hoo analysed holiday accommodation availability for a family of four across 12 popular staycation destinations throughout August and how this availability compared to the previous analysis carried out in June.

However, cancellations are also still likely, with availability expected to fluctuate in both directions.

Hoo’s analysis shows that last month 99% of accommodation in Padstow, Cornwall, was fully booked.

However, more accommodation has since become available with just 86% now fully booked.

Room rates are being adjusted to mirror this demand, with average room rate across destinations such as Great Yarmouth falling by £30 per night.

Other destinations have seen a sharp increase however as operators look to cash in the demand.

hoo Co-founder, Adrian Murdock, commented: “It’s an incredibly busy summer of staycations and we’re seeing the level of available accommodation grow smaller by the day as we reach peak season.

Table shows the level of accommodation that is fully booked in each location in both June and July of this year Staycation location June 2021 % unavailable July 2021 % unavailable Change % unavailable Salcombe, Devon 98% 99% 1% Isle of Wight 96% 98% 2% Portmeirion 95% 98% 3% Great Yarmouth 78% 98% 20% Lake District 88% 96% 8% Aldeburgh, Suffolk 99% 96% -3% Snowdonia 91% 96% 5% Peak District 88% 88% 0% Sandbanks 84% 87% 3% The Cotswolds 82% 87% 5% Padstow, Cornwall 99% 86% -13% Brighton 82% 86% 4% Average 90% 93% 3% Stock level unavailability and room rates sourced from Hoo, Booking.com, Trivago and Hotels.com throughout each week of August and averaged across all platforms