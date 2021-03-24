Average 10 wedding enquiries per week for newly-rebranded The Dilly in London

The newly-rebranded London hotel, The Dilly, has reported an uplift in wedding bookings since the PM’s roadmap announcement on February 22.

The new hotel, which was previously Le Méridien Piccadilly until December 2020, has seen an average of 10 enquiries for weddings since Boris Johnson’s press conference, as momentum builds for a full reopening from June 21.

Jess Atkins, wedding planner at The Dilly comments: “We’re in the right place at the right time. A bride to be myself, I understand that 86% of engaged couples who have postponed weddings last year are trying to reschedule for 2021 and most of those contacting us in the last few weeks are doing so because we are a new option, giving couples the peace of mind that their wedding venue is original.”

The Dilly is fully licensed for ceremonies with capacity for up to 200 guests and can also cater for smaller gatherings.

The number of weddings booked in London in 2020 more than doubled when compared with previous years according to wedding planner website Bridebook.

London has typically represented only 3-4% of wedding bookings and this figure rose to 10% in 2020.

The Dilly is owned by Archer Hotel Capital and managed by Axiom Hospitality.

Le Méridien Piccadilly broke away from the Marriott International brand, when its management contract expired at the end of last year.