Award-winning Devon hotel sold to new owners keen to invest in new vision

An award-winning hotel in Devon has been sold to new owners after 14 years, in a deal secured by Christie + Co.

Fox & Hounds Country Hotel in Eggesford, named the Best Dog Friendly Hotel in Devon in 2018, has been acquired by Helen Walker-Lane and Matthew Lane who are keen to invest in a new vision for the business.

Former owners Nick and Tara Culverhouse have been at the helm of the 22-bedroom hotel, which dates back to the 1800s, since 2008 and will now focus more time on their other property, the Mill End Hotel in Chagford.

Story continues below Advertisement

They have improved the fabric of the building as well as established multiple profitable income streams including accommodation, weddings, events and the restaurant.

The site also comprises a two-bedroom self-catering treehouse, restaurant, bar and fishing boat.

“We fell in love with the Fox and Hounds on our first visit and we are delighted to have the opportunity to shepherd the ongoing growth and development of this beautiful property,” says Helen Walker-Lane. “The hotel and grounds still have enormous potential and we’re incredibly excited to begin investing in our vision for the future of the hotel.”

Stephen Champion, director in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team, who brokered the sale, comments: “We are delighted to have brokered the sale of the Fox & Hounds Country Hotel, having originally sold the hotel to Nick and Tara 14 years ago. The hotel sits in a prime position in the centre of the stunning Devon Countryside and is perfectly placed to take advantage of the ‘staycation boom’ that Devon is currently enjoying. We have no doubt Helen and Matthew’s prior business experience will stand them in good stead to make a success of this new venture.”