Award-winning gastropub owner launches new restaurant inside Hotel Indigo Bath

Mike Robinson, owner of the award-winning The Woodsman in Stratford on Avon, and part owner of Michelin-starred, The Harwood Arms is to open a new restaurant in Bath next month.

The Elder restaurant and bar is to open on September 11 within the new Hotel Indigo Bath which has been developed after a multi-million pound major restoration project.

The 60-seater restaurant will feature ‘authentic, honest and timeless British cooking’, created by restaurateur Robinson and group head chef and former Clivden chef Gavin Edney, with a focus on sustainability, seasonality and locally-sourced and wild produce.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new space comprises a series of interlinked rooms, designed by Fettle.

A separate members club at the Elder area will be opening next year.

“This will be very much a neighborhood restaurant,” says Mike Robinson. “We have put a lot of thought behind every element of the service to create a warm, relaxing spot with excellent food that’s tasty as hell!”

The front of house team is led by general manager Paul Halliwell who was involved in the launch of The Woodsman, and was previously GM at Lutyens Restaurant, and before that at Typing Room and London House.

Before joining The Woodsman and The Elder as group head chef, Gaving Edney was head chef at André Garrett at Cliveden and has worked at Gordon Ramsay at Claridge’s, and with Galvin Restaurants.