Somerset’s Backwell House to close permanently next month

Backwell House, a wedding venue, restaurant and boutique hotel in Somerset, has announced it will close permanently due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The property, a revamped Georgian country manor house, will officially shut its doors on 31 March after six years of trading.

The hotel first opened in July 2016 and features nine individually styled double ensuite bedrooms, plus a restaurant split across three adjoining dining rooms, a bar and a lounge.

A statement on the company’s website reads: “The Covid-19 pandemic has made the last two years extremely difficult for many businesses, but the hospitality industry and Backwell House have been particularly hard hit. The management and staff have worked extremely hard to try and make a success of the hotel and restaurant despite these difficulties. Therefore, it is with great regret that the decision to close Backwell House has been reached.

“As long as staff can be retained to provide the quality service our guests expect and deserve, the hotel and restaurant will continue to operate until 31st March 2022.

“It will not be possible to honour bookings past 31st March 2022, but Backwell House would like to reassure its guests that all deposits for bookings and events from April 2022 will be refunded in full and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.

“Guests holding valid gift vouchers will be welcome to use them up to the date of closing or can contact the hotel directly for a full refund. Backwell House would also like to reassure its suppliers that with the support of its parent company all trade debts will be settled in the normal way.

The post ended by saying: “Backwell House would like to thank all of their loyal guests who we have enjoyed looking after over the last six years.”