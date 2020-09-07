Balbirnie House clocks up 10,000 guest orders via dedicated app in less than two months

Balbirnie House in Scotland is reaping the benefits of launching its own branded mobile app during lockdown, after clocking up 10,000 guest orders in less than two months.

During lockdown, the hotel developed the app with Criton, building on a platform the team already used, digitising more guest services as well as adding Criton’s integration with Hungrrr to offer food ordering and payment system for a contactless dining experience.

After reopening on July 6, the hotel was serving an average of 250 guests every night in its Bistro Al Fresco in the gardens, and after less than two months, the Balbirnie House team received and processed 10,000 guest orders using the app.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nicolas Russell, managing director at Balbirnie House Hotel, wrote in a blog article: “Bistro al Fresco wasn’t a matter of opening up and starting. It was a couple of months in planning, conceived by those who were still working from March to July during the lockdown. We shifted all reservations into ResDiary in tandem with ordering via our mobile app.”

“Our previous food and drinks service systems were designed to cope at ground floor level, with up to 100 guests. Quickly, as we began to bring more and more colleagues back to work, we needed to change systems, to create workflows capable of handling up to 350 guests per day. In amongst all of this, fully incorporating all new Covid-related and social distancing requirements.”

“Some hoteliers might have sat back and simply continued as is, when we began to achieve delivery for 300 guests per day. To the contrary, at that point we pressed the pedals further, and began introducing more new dishes, and better new dishes.”