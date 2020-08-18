Bank holiday bookings boom for Best Western with trips up 58%

Research from Best Western Great Britain has revealed bookings for the August Bank Holiday are up 58% on last year, as customer habits change amid international quarantine measures and the end of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Best Western August Bank Holiday figures reveal a 40% increase in coastal bookings this year compared to last; a 50% increase in rural bookings (YOY); and a 35% decrease in city centre bookings (YOY).

The research has also revealed some new Covid booking habits emerging.

There has been a 20% increase in the length of stay, as well as an increase in the average booking value and a rise in bookings made with less than 24 hours’ notice.

Best Western’s research has shown that guests have responded to the changing situation surrounding Covid-19 by booking later, staying for longer and spending more on bookings than they did last year.

Now Rob Paterson, chief executive officer at Best Western Great Britain is calling for the government to put in place a new autumn bank holiday to keep this momentum going for the next season.

Rob Paterson, chief executive officer of Best Western Great Britain, said: “Our research has shown a much-needed, and very welcome August Bank Holiday bookings boost, but the domestic tourism economy is still predicted to be down a massive 49% on 2019.

“That means Britain is billions of pounds out of pocket. To help, we would strongly encourage the Government to add a new Bank Holiday in the autumn to extend the season and stimulate additional domestic spending at a time when the country desperately needs it to save jobs and keep businesses open.”