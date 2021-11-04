Bankside brings in experienced heads to lead F&B

ArtYard Bar & Restaurant at design-forward hotel Bankside has announced the appointment of Nicolas Boussard as bar manager and Ciprian Prodan as restaurant manager.

Boussard brings extensive experience as a skilled bartender and manager to the role, having previously held the role of assistant bar manager at The Northall Bar in Corinthia, London since 2019.

Prior to this, he was the bar and restaurant Supervisor at Eneko Basque Kitchen & Bar at One Aldwych hotel and the head bartender at Le Meridien.

He has also worked at Bar Boulud in Mandarin Oriental, London and the Rib Room in the Jumeriah Emirates Tower in Dubai.

In his new role as bar manager at ArtYard, Nicolas is responsible for overseeing all operational activity for the bar, as well as driving revenue and managing the bar team to deliver the highest levels of service.

He is already implementing a new drinks menu for the festive season working with several craft spirit brands.

Ciprian brings a wealth of F&B management experience to his new role. Previously F&B operations manager at the Radisson Blu Edwardian Mayfair Hotel, he managed all F&B outlets and successfully lead a team across the restaurant, bar, in-room dining and M&E services.

Prior to this, he was the F&B operations manager at Crown Plaza Embankment. Ciprian is responsible for overseeing the management of ArtYard Bar & Kitchen as well as, in charge of staff training, recruitment, coaching and development.

On both appointments, Douglas McHugh, general manager at Bankside, commented: “We are thrilled to have Nicolas and Ciprian join our team. They both bring impressive experience to their individual roles at an important time for the hotel as we continue to innovate in line with guest demand.”