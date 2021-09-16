Barnsdale Hall Hotel rebrands as multi-million pound refurbishment ramps up 

Barnsdale Hall Hotel has rebranded as Rutland Hall Hotel & Spa as it nears the end of an extensive refurbishment programme.

The hotel was acquired off a guide price of £10m to local family business owners, Dineshbhai and Savitaben Patel, in July last year. It had previously been owned by Derek Penman, chairman of the Penman Group.

Ahead of its re-opening, the hotel has unveiled a refreshed brand identity, which includes a new name, website and updated brand colours, as well as a new crest logo that nods to Rutland’s rich heritage and the hotel’s new owners.

Rutland Hall Hotel is also transforming its public areas including its main hall and reception, as well as its bar and restaurant space.

Further updates to the hotel’s 66 bedrooms are also nearing completion. A new hair salon and improvements to its grounds have now been unveiled.

Coinciding with its rebranding, the restaurant at Rutland Hall Hotel & Spa has revealed a new menu of dishes prepared by recently appointed executive head chef, Sumit Chakrabarty.

John Higham, director & general manager of the hotel, said: “The team has been working towards this moment for many months and we are thrilled to finally reveal the details of our rebranding to Rutland Hall Hotel & Spa. With the hotel under new ownership and much of its offering being reimagined and refurbished during the lockdown, it seemed the perfect time for a complete brand overhaul.”

The historic hotel was first constructed in 1890 as the hunting lodge of the 6th Earl Fitzwilliam and is set in 55 acres.