Barons Eden rounds off £14m investment in Hoar Cross Hall refurbishment

Hotel and spa group Barons Eden is to reopen its Staffordshire property Hoar Cross Hall from April 12 following a £14m refurbishment programme.

The unveiling marks the group’s largest investment into a hotel ever, with the project spanning two years.

The 150-year-old property has seen its 97 bedrooms overhauled, with freestanding baths in a select number of rooms, with some featuring hot tubs on private exterior terraces.

Hoar Cross Hall’s spa offering has also been updated and the woodland and kitchen gardens upgraded as part of the work.

With the refurbishment now complete, Barons Eden Director, Edward Law, said, “This is a significant investment for the Barons Eden group, as we wanted to ensure Hoar Cross Hall, as one of the biggest spa resorts in Europe, both met and exceeded expectations.

“We are expecting a huge surge in demand following a period of such uncertainty, and are already seeing an increase in bookings for the summer months and beyond. We know our guests are looking to treat themselves to an indulgent experience closer to home, as well as continue to focus on their health and wellbeing.”

Also new for 2021, Hoar Cross Hall has introduced a Royal Suite Experience, where guests will have access to a private butler, and an overnight stay for up to eight guests in the hotel’s biggest suite.

Barons Eden is owned by five partners and is growing its portfolio of spa and hotel destinations. As well as Hoar Cross Hall, the group also runs Eden Hall Day Spa in Nottinghamshire.