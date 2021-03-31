Bath hotel for sale on behalf of administrators

On the instruction of Joint Administrators, Mark Boughey and Timothy Ball of Mazars, Christie & Co has brought to market the Best Western Plus Centurion Hotel, a four-star hotel and Former Skills Centre located nine miles outside the city of Bath, in Somerset.

Situated between Midsomer Norton and Radstock, the Best Western Plus Centurion Hotel & Former Skills Centre comprises 45 bedrooms, plus extensive event facilities, a restaurant and bar as well as Centurion Health Club and has recently undergone a refurbishment.

The grounds also feature a nine-hole golf course and club with c.140 active members.

The former Skills Centre building opposite the hotel was originally constructed as an indoor bowling facility that has since been converted to an educational training building. The centre provides potential for redevelopment or refurbishment, subject to planning permission.

The site is held on a freehold basis with the benefit of two additional leases for Fosseway Bowls Club and Westfield Football Club. Additionally, the hotel offers development potential, with planning permission granted for redevelopment of the swimming pool, spa and health club facilities.

The Best Western Plus Centurion Hotel & Former Skills Centre is currently on the market on a freehold basis, with a guide price of £2.5m.

Ed Bellfield, South West Regional Director in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team is handling the sale and comments: “The Centurion Hotel has an established reputation, appealing to both leisure and business guests due to its proximity to Bath and Bristol. There is significant scope for an experienced owner/operator to invest in the site and benefit from permitted planning permission and asset manage the vacant former indoor bowling facility.

“We expect the property to appeal to a wide range of buyers, including those looking to purchase single or multiple assets as well as purchasers looking to expand their current portfolio. We also anticipate high levels of interest from both national and international investors attracted to the UK market.”