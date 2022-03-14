Bathroom design trends 2022: The styles set to make a splash this year

Planning on giving your hotel bathrooms a refresh? Use our below guide to the bathroom design trends that are set to take off in 2022 as inspiration for your redesign.

Bathroom design trends 2022

Don’t be afraid of colour

When it comes to hotel bathrooms, white and neutrals have been king for many years. A shift is taking place though, with the increasingly popular ‘maximalist’ trend meaning more properties are embracing bold colours and patterns, as seen here at Chateau Denmark. There’s a fine line between chic and kitsch when it comes to using colour in hotel bathrooms, but embracing a bolder look is a great way to make the space feel individual, as well as enticing guests to share snaps of the space on their social media. If you are wondering where to start, why not try adding a vibrant wallpaper or go all out with a statement coloured ceramic basin.

Embrace patterned tiles

If you are not quite ready to fully commit to a riot of colour in your property’s bathrooms, we’d recommend starting out with a tiled feature wall – set to be a huge bathroom design trend in 2022. A relatively simple and affordable way to refresh a space, tile feature walls can be used in shower cubicles or behind sinks – opt for pastel shades if you want to keep things simple, or choose bold patterns such as stars or mosaic-style prints to add a real sense of character.

Story continues below Advertisement

Introducing ‘Japandi’

This newly-coined term is all about combining two of the most minimalist design cultures out there – Japanese and Scandinavian. It is the complete opposite of the maximalist trend discussed above, so have a good think about who your core customer base is before deciding which trend to follow. The ‘Japandi’ concept aims to combine Japanese minimalism with Scandinavian functionality, which manifests in rich colour palettes and sleek finishes: think neutral tones accented with black fixtures and brassware, or the use of wood to emphasise a connection to nature.

Bring the outside in

The national lockdowns brought on by the pandemic naturally limited people’s choices when it came to social interaction, which led to many of us enjoying a renewed appreciation for outdoor spaces – whether it be your garden or local park. This love of the outdoors has now translated into interior design and it’s an easily achievable look to master at your hotel. To bring the outside in, try adding potted plants and trinkets made of natural materials. If live greenery is too high-maintenance, instead opt for botanical wallpaper or artwork featuring natural landscapes.

Combine style eras

Throwing together design pieces from different style eras might sound like bad advice, but this year, modern elements are set to combine with period-era staples. This can be a tough trend to get right, but it is important to make brave choices – think mixing a traditional bathtub with a modern tap, or incorporating period-style taps into a modern shaped sink. Don’t be afraid to get your paint cans out either: a boat bath painted in an ‘of the moment’ colour is the perfect way to blend together two style eras.

Black is the new brass

Brass, copper and stainless steel fixtures have all enjoyed their fair share of time in the spotlight when it comes to hotel bathroom trends, but in 2022, we will see many hotels swapping them out for matte black fixtures. Sleek, stylish and modern, matte black fixtures will be well received by style-conscious guests and are also less high-maintenance then their brass or steel counterparts, as you don’t have to worry about smears and polishing.