Bath’s Francis Hotel recruits new GM from Andrew Brownsword Hotels

MGallery Francis Hotel Bath has announced the appointment of Steven Quick as general manager.

Quick joins from Andrew Brownsword Hotels, where he supported Abode Hotel Canterbury and The Slaughters in the Cotswolds.

He also boasts experience at the likes of Hogarth’s, Macdonald Hotels and De Vere Hotels.

Quick said of his new role: “It is a very exciting time to be joining the team at MGallery and I very much look forward to working with the central support team and hotel general managers in the ongoing development of the hotels.”

The Francis Hotel comprises 98 bedrooms, and was the first UK property to launch as an MGallery Collection hotel in 2012.

Francis Hotel opened its latest outlet, restaurant Boho Marché, in December 2020.