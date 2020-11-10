Bath’s Lansdown Grove Hotel sold to Axcel Hospitality off £8m guide price

The Lansdown Grove Hotel in Bath has been sold to Axcel Hospitality Limited, five months after going up for sale with a guide price of £8m.

The 61-bedroom hotel had previously been owned by The Specialist Leisure Group, which entered administration on May 22, resulting in the closure of 44 hotels within the Bay Hotels, Coast & Country Hotels and Country Living Hotels brands.

Lansdown Grove Hotel had operated under the Country Living Hotels umbrella.

Now the Grade-II listed hotel has been acquired Axcel Hospitality, who is responsible for properties such as Henrietta House in Bath and also franchise agreements with the likes of IHG and Hilton.

Philip Marshall, partner, commercial, Carter Jonas South West, adds: “This acquisition represents an exciting addition to Axcel’s portfolio and is evidence of its team’s commitment to enhancing their presence in Bath and other key markets in the UK. Lansdown Grove Hotel is a landmark building, located in one of the city’s most prestigious areas. It provides Axcel with a great opportunity to build on the hotel’s heritage, to create a vibrant destination for Bath and the wider region.”

James Greenslade, associate director in the hotels team at Savills in Exeter, says: “Lansdown Grove Hotel is a beautiful hotel located in a popular tourist destination and as expected we received significant interest and a number of offers. There remains strong demand for hotels in key UK coastal and holiday destinations.”