Beach Retreats capitalises on demand for self catering with new Cornwall development

Beach Retreats, owned by parent company Watergate Bay Hotel, is to begin work on a new 40-unit project near St Ives with the target of five new ‘managed communities’ within the next three years

Demand for high-quality self catering in the UK has exposed a lack of supply, priming the sector for expansion.

Beach Retreats, owned by parent company Watergate Bay Hotel, is to begin work on a new 40-unit project near St Ives, opening in summer 2022.

The group is targeting five ‘managed communities’ within the next three years, as demand for a self-contained break ramps up following the pandemic.

Expansion will be through new builds, buildings with potential for hotel conversion, hotels that can be refurbished and repositioned or campsites and holiday parks which can be redeveloped.

The new project in Hayle will have direct access to the beach and will comprise 40 units, a mix of one, two and three-bed apartments and beachfront bungalows, supported by a new watersports centre.

Ben Harper, group managing director, Watergate Bay Hotel, Another Place and Beach Retreats, said: “The domestic business isn’t a new one, we had been booming before the pandemic. I’m confident of the short term, but I feel even more confident about the medium to long term. There is such an inconsistent landscape in the UK – and no leading brand – which presents a great opportunity.”

Beach Retreats’ core agency model is also growing quickly and its managed portfolio of individual properties will exceed 500 across south west UK by 2025.

Harper added: “Where these businesses are successful is when you reduce seasonality and create lifestyle through brand. We have seen demand grow from traditional holidaymakers across a range of demographics, but also from people looking for a different option when working from home. This multi segment-approach creates year-round demand.”