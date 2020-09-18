Beannchor Group opens £4m Haslem Hotel marking ‘entirely new concept’ for brand

The Beannchor Group has unveiled its new hotel at Lisburn Square in Northern Ireland following a £4m renovation project.

Haslem comprises 45 bedrooms, an open plan lobby and bar area, a restaurant, residents’ gym and conference room and is said to be an ‘entirely new concept’ for Northern Ireland’s largest hospitality operator.

The hotel’s restaurant, Haslem Kitchen, offers an all-day menu with dishes created by executive head chef at Haslem’s sister venue, The Merchant Hotel, Patrick Leonard.

Haslem Hotel is the third hotel in the Beannchor Group’s portfolio, joining The Merchant Hotel and Bullitt. The Group also operates The Dirty Onion in Belfast; The Hillside in Hillsborough and eight Little Wing Pizzerias in locations across Northern Ireland including Lisburn Square.

Commenting on the opening of Haslem, Conall Wolsey, director, Beannchor, said: “Despite the ongoing challenges that 2020 has brought – and may continue to bring – we are delighted we’ve been able to move our latest project forward to completion and create 50 full and part time roles at a time when hospitality jobs are scarce.

“Haslem is an entirely new concept for Beannchor but we are confident that the demand is there; for locals who are seeking out a place to come and socialise, and for tourists travelling for business and leisure from UK and ROI.”

Nicky McCollum, development director of Lisburn Square added: “We are pleased to see Haslem open its doors today and we have no doubt that the hotel’s arrival will significantly enhance the Square and really boost the city’s day and night time economy.

“We have been working hard since 2015 to reposition the city as a destination and with the arrival of Haslem, we can begin to attract visitors from further afield, positioning Lisburn as an emerging hub between Belfast and Dublin.”