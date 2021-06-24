Beannchor Group’s €30m Bullitt Dublin receives the green light

Plans from the Beannchor Group to transform a former Boland’s bakery on Dublin’s Capel Street into a 98-bedroom hotel have cleared their final planning hurdle following a decision by An Bord Pleanála.

Beannchor, which owns and operates a handful of hotels and hospitality venues in Northern Ireland, including The Merchant Hotel and Bullitt Hotel in Belfast, is set to invest €30 million and create 200 jobs at the site, which has more recently been home to the Riverdance organisation.

The Bullitt Dublin will be the second in the portfolio, after the launch of Bullitt Hotel in Belfast in 2016, and takes the brand outside of Belfast for the first time.

An artist’s impression of the new hotel shows that much of the existing building will be restored and maintained with an extension added to the structure to create a contemporary look and feel with glazing and roof planting.

The eight-storey hotel will provide visitors and tourists with a lobby bar, café and restaurant space, a traditional pub, additional restaurant, function area and conference room as well as an outdoor courtyard.

Acquired by Beannchor in late 2017, construction work on the hotel will progress when archaeological surveys at the site have been completed.

Commenting on the announcement, Bill Wolsey, managing director, Beannchor said: “Our ambition to bring the Bullitt brand to Dublin is something that we have been planning for some time. We are passionate about the Bullitt brand and we are confident that it will prove just as popular in the Dublin market as it has already proven in Belfast.

“This project represents a €30 million investment for Beannchor, providing a significant economic boost to this area of the city as well as creating 200 new full-time and part-time roles. We hope to be opening our doors to our first guests in the autumn of 2023.”

The Beannchor Group is Northern Ireland’s largest hospitality group. Its portfolio includes The Merchant Hotel, Belfast; Bullitt Hotel and The Dirty Onion in Belfast; The Hillside in Hillsborough and nine Little Wing Pizzerias in locations across Northern Ireland.



