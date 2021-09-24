Beaufort Park Hotel rounds off stage one of £500k makeover

Newly-designed bedrooms, a refurbished conference suite and new outdoor terrace have been introduced at Beaufort Park Hotel as part of a £500k makeover as it bids to make a strong comeback following the pandemic.

The hotel in New Brighton has undergone a refurbishment as part of a long-term plan to expand the Flintshire hotel under its owners JDP Hotels which acquired the site off a guide price of £3.5m in 2018.

A total redesign of Beaufort Park’s 105 bedrooms has been carried out, as well as the renovation of the hotel’s main function space, The Westminster Suite.

A new outdoor terrace area has also been added to the hotel to allow for al fresco dining, with plans to further expand the hotel’s external offerings through the purchasing of surrounding property.

General manager Mark Small said: “As a member of staff, it is incredibly encouraging to see the owners willing to invest in the hotel, across my 24 years working here I have never seen such an investment made into the Beaufort and it can only be a positive for the site and the local economy as well.”