Beaverbrook and Cadogan team up to launch new £25m hotel in Chelsea

Luxury country house hotel Beaverbrook is to open its first London outpost in a partnership with real estate powerhouse Cadogan.

The £25m project will see two Georgian townhouses on Sloane Street opposite the Grade-II listed Cadogan Place Gardens, transformed into the London extension of the country club, hotel and spa which opened in August 2017.

The Beaverbrook Town House will aim to open in summer 2021 and will include 14 luxury suites and a 60-cover Japanese restaurant.

The suites will be designed by Nicola Harding, who also was in charge of overseeing the style of Beaverbrook and the soon-to-launch The Mitre in Hampton Court.

Cadogan owns 93 acres of Chelsea and Kensington and has other hotel partnerships in the capital, including the Belmond Cadogan Hotel, and 11 Cadogan Estates, operated by Iconic Luxury Hotels.

Hugh Seaborn, CEO of Cadogan, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Beaverbrook, having selected them to operate this exciting hospitality opportunity on Sloane Street. We are convinced that they share our enthusiasm for creating a truly exceptional destination on this internationally famous street, known as one of the finest luxury fashion shopping streets in the world.

“We are working closely with Beaverbrook to create a timeless, English luxury hotel and restaurant in the heart of Chelsea to further expand the hotel, food and drink offering in the area, all of which contribute to the rich tapestry of uses that make this such a compelling destination.”

Beaverbrook was the brainchild of Longshot, a company headed by childhood pals Joel Cadbury (of the chocolate fame) and Ollie Vigors, who acquired the estate alongside directors Ian Todd and Tim Edwards and advertising guru Sir Frank Lowe who is creative director.

The hotel in Leatherhead Surrey first opened its doors in August 2017 with the launch of the Garden House, followed by the Main House and Dining Room Japanese restaurant.

The Coach House Health Club & Spa opened later completing the final phase of launch.

The addition rounded off a £90m complete restoration of the former home of media mogul Lord Beaverbrook, which has been ongoing since 2011.