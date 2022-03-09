£90 million Beaverbrook Golf Club hit by devastating fire

Beaverbrook Golf Club has been destroyed by a massive fire, which erupted on Monday night.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze just before 10pm after the fire was discovered.

Eight fire engines arrived to tackle the flames, but were unable to save the structure.

An investigation has been launched into what could have sparked the fire, although foul play is not suspected at this time – Surrey Police confirmed they were informed of the fire as a matter of protocol but did not need to attend.

The fire did not affect the hotel, spa or restaurant on the grounds and they are currently trading as normal.

Jorge de Jesus, Group General Manager thanked the emergency services for their swift help.

He said: “I want to express our deepest gratitude to the Surrey Fire & Rescue Service for their professional response.”

Surrey Fire and Rescue told press: “We received a call last night around 22.00pm to a report of a fire at Beaverbrook Golf Club, Reigate Road, Leatherhead. Eight fire engines have been sent in total, alongside some specialist crews. The first arrived at the scene around 22.10pm.

“A fire had broken out, damaging the entirety of the building and its basement. Crews remain at the scene.”

Surrey Police said: “We were called shortly after 10pm yesterday following reports of a fire at Beaverbrook Golf Course in Leatherhead.

“This was purely for awareness as this is protocol and there was no need for officers to attend.”

The luxury golf club is rumoured to have cost in the region of £90 million and is regularly voted among the top 100 in the world.

The course, and its neighbouring hotel, is often frequented by high-profile and celebrity guests, including footballers Harry Kane and Peter Crouch.

Beaverbrook opened in its current iteration in 2016.