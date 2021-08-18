Beaverbrook to open new London town house hotel this September

Beaverbrook is to open its new London sister hotel this September in partnership Cadogan.

Luxury Surrey hotel, which pays homage to its former owner MP Lord Beaverbrook, is to launch its debut London outpost Beaverbrook Town House this autumn on Sloane Street in Mayfair.

Spanning 15,000 sq ft, the new hotel occupies two revamped Georgian townhouses, originally commissioned by Charles Sloane Cadogan.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new property comprises 14 suites, all named after London theatres, a 60-cover Japanese restaurant and bar, meeting room, private events rooms and a ‘perfumed garden’.

Beaverbrook Town House is home to Fuji Grill and Omakase Sushi Bar and like the Dining Room at Beaverbrook, will serve dishes such as ‘Charcoal’ Wagyu with Juniper Miso.

Ex-Roka cook Alex Del is head chef, head sommelier is Giovanni Tallu and restaurant general manager Trudi Fairweather brings 22 years’ experience at Nobu to the role.

Beaverbrook Town House has been designed by advertising mogul and the brand’s creative director Sir Frank Lowe and Nicola Harding, who previously styled The Garden House at Beaverbrook in Surrey.

ook

Perks offered at the hotel include private-shopping experiences and in-room massage and beauty treatments devised by Beaverbrook’s Coach House spa director, René van Eyssen.

Beaverbrook is the brainchild of Longshot, a company headed by childhood pals Joel Cadbury (of the chocolate fame) and Ollie Vigors, who acquired the estate alongside directors Ian Todd and Tim Edwards and advertising guru Sir Frank Lowe who is creative director.

The hotel in Leatherhead Surrey first opened its doors in August 2017 with the launch of the Garden House, followed by the Main House and Dining Room Japanese restaurant.

The Coach House Health Club & Spa opened later completing the final phase of launch.

The addition rounded off a £90m complete restoration of the former home of media mogul Lord Beaverbrook, which had been ongoing since 2011.