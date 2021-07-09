Belfast hotel completes first phase of refurbishment with launch of new restaurant

The Malone, a hotel in Belfast, has unveiled its new restaurant as part of a wider three-phase, £250,000 investment at the property.

The family-owned 71-bedroom hotel, formerly known as The Malone Lodge, has opened Gallery to mark the completion of the first phase of its renovation project.

Upgrades have also been rolled out at the hotel’s bedrooms and Greyhound Bar.

First opened in 1945 as ‘The Bowness’, for the last 20 years, The Malone has been owned and run by two generations of the Macklin family.

The hotel has also appointed new executive chef Andrew McConnell from The Culloden Hotel, and general manager suzi McIlhatton is leading a new management team.

A total of 30 new staff members have been recruited.

The south Belfast hotel has reported strong booking levels since reopening, in part driven by trade from across the border.

Speaking to the Irish News, McIlhatton said: “Weekends in particular are proving to be very popular amongst those wishing to enjoy a staycation in the city with so much to do and see within such a short distance of the hotel.”