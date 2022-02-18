Welsh family trade in corner shop for boutique hotel

An entrepreneurial family in North Wales have traded in their corner shop for the Belle Vue House boutique hotel as they make the move into the hospitality sector.

The Boughen family had successfully owned and operated a Londis-branded convenience store in their hometown of Llandudno for 21 years, but decided to shut up shop and purchase a hotel.

The Boughen’s enlisted Christie & Co to sell the property, which has now been acquired by the Tharmapalan family, who will be relocating from London to run the business.

James Moore-Martin from Christie & Co comments: “I am delighted for the Boughen family, who received a multitude of strong offers from serious operators across the country and ultimately achieved a sale above asking price, after multiple rounds of bids.”

Following the sale, James referred the Boughens to Tom O’Malley, Associate Director in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team, to assist in their search for a hotel in Llandudno.

O’Malley identified one of his listings, Belle Vue House, as a suitable option and guided the family to a successful purchase of the property.

He commented: “It was great to be part of this deal where we were able to act for both sides in selling their businesses. Belle Vue House ticked a number of boxes for the Boughens due to its position near the sea in a popular tourist destination and low maintenance business model set up as holiday apartments.”

The Boughen family added: “Both James and Tom provided an exceptionally professional service and were always available to provide reassurance with up-to-date information on progress, making the sale of our retail business run smoothly and the process of finding a suitable hotel investment much easier.

“We are currently taking a break before we begin operating Belle Vue House. So now, lying on a beach in Mexico, we can say thank you to Christie & Co for helping our dream of owning a hotel come true – we can’t wait to get in there.”