Belmond Cadogan teams up with Harley Street expert for Sleep Concierge service

The Belmond Cadogan Hotel in London is to partner with hypnotherapist and sleep expert from Harley Street to offer a special concierge service when the business reopens after lockdown.

The luxury hotel, which is the first London property for Belmond, is to unveil its complimentary Sleep Concierge service where expert Malminder Gill will help guests get a better night’s kip when England emerges from its third lockdown.

The service will be available in each bedroom, and will include a sleep-inducing meditative recording via the hotel’s app, a sleep menu of different pillows and a bedtime tea service, plus scented pillow mist.

The next morning, guests can enjoy a morning motivation recording created by Gill, who have over 15 years’ experience in sleep and managing anxious thoughts to aid rest and relaxation.

Belmond Cadogan is also offering guests one-on-one appointments with Gill, with prices starting from £500 per session.

The 54-bedroom hotel opened in February 2019, after a £28m renovation and is headed up by Xavier Lablaude.