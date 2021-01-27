‘Beloved’ head concierge at The Grand Jersey passes away

Hand Picked Hotels have paid tribute to ‘beloved’ head concierge at The Grand Jersey, Hugo de Castro, after he passed away after a short illness.

The much-loved concierge had worked at The Grand Jersey Hotel and Spa for the last 38 years and won a multitude of awards during his career, including Boutique Hotelier’s Concierge of the Year accolade in 2017.

Hugo passed away following a short illness. He was 57.

Story continues below Advertisement

Simon Miller, regional general manager for Hand Picked Hotels in the Channel Islands, said Hugo would be greatly missed and was the ‘familiar smiling face that welcomed guests with a natural warmth and affection’ whilst working at The Grand Jersey.

Miller said: ““The entire team at Grand Jersey Hotel & Spa and I are very saddened to have lost our friend and colleague, Hugo de Castro, who just recently passed away after a short illness. Hugo was our beloved Head Concierge for over 38 years, and the familiar smiling face that welcomed guests with a natural warmth and affection. A member of the elite Golden Keys Society, Hugo was considered a true champion of the island and was a finalist for Ambassador of the Year at the 2020 Pride of Jersey Awards. Hugo was the epitome of The Grand and simply had a passion for creating guest happiness. We will miss him greatly and our thoughts go out to his family.”

Born in Madeira, Hugo moved to Jersey when he was 12 to join his parents. He finished his school learning before moving to work at The Savoy Jersey for five years.

He then joined The Grand Jersey in 1983.

During his time there, he looked after many a famous guest, from members of the royal family to Tom Jones and Lenny Henry.

According to the Jersey Evening Post, he was often called upon to meet some extraordinary guest requests, including filling a guest’s fish tank with Evian water, stocking a bedroom with pink toilet paper and arranging for caviar to be flown in from Russia.

In 2000 he become a member of the Golden Keys, the community of top concierges.

Hugo was awarded the Boutique Hotelier Concierge of the Year award in 2017, beating off stiff competition to be crowned the winner, commended for his unconditional customer-focused attitude and commitment to his job that went well beyond the call of duty.