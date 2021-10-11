Ben Tish steps down as culinary director of The Stafford London and Norma

Ben Tish has stepped down from his role as culinary director of The Stafford London and Norma after almost four years at the helm of the kitchen operation.

Stuart Procter, chief operating officer of The Stafford Collection comments: “I would like to thank Ben for his contribution to The Stafford Collection over recent years, and we wish him all the best for the future.

“The brilliant Giovann Attard, who has been at Norma since its launch in 2019, will continue to lead the kitchen as executive head chef. At The Stafford London, executive chef Jozef Rogulski will continue to work alongside Lisa Goodwin-Allen to oversee the food offering at our flagship hotel, including The Game Bird restaurant and The American Bar.”

Tish joined five-star The Stafford London in January 2018, shortly after the launch of The Game Bird restaurant in 2017.

The following year in July, Tish spearheaded the opening of the Collection’s first independent restaurant venture Norma on Charlotte Street in Fitzrovia.

In 2019 the owners of The Stafford London acquired the 26-bedroom hotel and Michelin star restaurant Northcote.