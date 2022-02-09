Why you should support local suppliers and shorten your supply chain

In the below guest post, Paul Brown, Managing Director at Hillbrooke Hotels, a collection of boutique hotels in Lincolnshire and Hampshire, looks at why hoteliers should support local suppliers and attempt to shorten their supply chain.

Surrounding your hotel with an extensive network of local suppliers can really work in your favour by not only contributing to the local economy — but also illuminating your sense of place within the community. Alongside this, there are many environmental benefits to shortening your supply chain and at a time when sustainability is at the forefront of the global agenda, this can become a really marketable part of your business.

Why is it important to use local suppliers?

Using local suppliers enhances your brand image

Hotels that champion local businesses are becoming increasingly popular in contemporary tourism and personal touches throughout the hotel can really help highlight the locality of a hotel. It’s important that you try to replicate the feel of the surrounding area and ensure the guest’s experience doesn’t end when they walk through your hotel’s door.

With sustainability looming as a buzzword in the industry, it’s become no secret that choosing to involve local suppliers is a carbon conscious decision with an array of environmental benefits. With more and more people educated on sustainable practice, guests will become aware of the link between local produce appearing on the menu and the reduced carbon footprint that comes with this. Again, this is a very marketable attribute for your hotel and will become even more important as the UK continues its journey towards net zero.

Keeping it local is cost-effective

With the hardships of the pandemic taking their toll on hotels, many are being forced to tighten their belts and address the significant price of logistics and transport. Transporting goods across the country can come at a hefty price tag, so shortening your supply network is a fundamental step towards limiting this cost.

Not only will this put your hotel in a stronger financial position; you may also begin to form a reputation amongst the community for having an extensive network of local businesses, which, in turn, will make you more attractive to potential suppliers. This will ensure you have the flexibility to choose which products best suit your business, whilst also securing a fair price.

In the modern hospitality climate, guests are increasingly willing to pay a premium for locally branded goods which can further help increase revenue margins on certain products in exchange for an authentic experience.

As previously mentioned, there is a direct link between shortening your supply chain and reducing carbon emissions. Fundamentally, the less distance your produce has to travel, the less carbon enters the atmosphere through transportation vehicles. With sustainability becoming a priority for many hotels, there is a universal sense that now is the time to consider the climatic impact of your supply chain and subsequently, take action.

Hoteliers can also cut carbon emissions by reducing the amount of stock they have in storage. With local suppliers being more accessible, you have the flexibility to reduce the size of your deliveries and subsequently the energy required to keep it cold.

As more and more guests seek a ‘green hospitality’ experience, positioning yourself as a sustainable business will enhance your brand image and provide a level of transparency that is becoming increasingly popular in the hospitality industry.

How keeping it local can increase flexibility and customisation

Keeping it local results in a reduced need for minimum buys, which means you could decide to run a themed specials menu for one weekend in the restaurant and only have to order the amount of stock needed for that time. Local businesses will likely still want your business, so this level of flexibility and customisation can really help ensure you remain diverse and creative in your offering.

Working and communicating with a local business is often far easier than a large national supplier that is notorious for sending you to answerphone. Hoteliers can unlock the potential to receive reactive deliveries that can be organised at the drop of a hat, which is especially useful if there is an unexpected spike in demand for a certain product.

The ability to meet face to face with local suppliers can really help to humanise the relationship and be nurtured into one of mutual benefit. Once this is established, they will be increasingly inclined to offer you the best price and latest products in return for your loyalty and custom.

It is clear that there are many benefits to keeping it local and as we enter a post-pandemic era of hospitality, this can really help build your brand, increase revenue, and above all help support the community you operate within. At Hillbrooke, we pride ourselves on supporting local businesses and this is something we intend to continue to do in the future. The climate crisis is here to stay and this represents a simple step in the right direction that will also benefit you as a business.