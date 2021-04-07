Bespoke Hotels appointed to manage recently sold Dumbleton Hall

Bespoke Hotels has been appointed to manage Cotswold country hotel Dumbleton Hall following its sale last month to a US-based buyer off a guide price of £6m.

The 38-bedroom Grade-II listed manor house, in 16 acres of parkland, was brought to market in November 2019 for the first time in over 60 years by Colliers acting as sole agent on behalf of the owner, POFR (Post Office Fellowship of Remembrance).

It was sold to Dumbleton Hall Hotel Property Company Limited, a newly-incorporated company, which is controlled by Paul Vezolles, president of Chatham Park Development L.L.C, Charlotte, North Carolina, in the United States.

Now it’s been announced that Bespoke Hotels has been appointed to manage the property on behalf of the new owners.

Discussing its appointment, Haydn Fentum, chairman of Bespoke Hotels, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Dumbleton Hall to the Bespoke family. It is a truly outstanding hotel in a wonderful location, and we are confident that it will trade well as we move out of these difficult times for our industry.”

The hotel is currently scheduled to re-open on 17th May, in line with government rules.

The original Dumbleton Hall can be traced back to 1534, as the home of the Cocks family for over 200 years.

It fell into disrepair after the death of Sir Richard Cocks in the late 18th century, and was eventually demolished and then rebuilt in the mid-1800s using Cotswold stone as a classic country house for the Eyres family, who hosted visitors including Sir John Betjeman and the Mitford sisters.

In 1959, it was acquired for hotel use by POFR (Post Office Fellowship of Remembrance).