Bespoke Hotels’ managed Lamphey Court Hotel comes to market for almost £3m

Christie + Co is marketing the sale of Lamphey Court Hotel & Spa with a guide price of almost £3m.

The 39-bedroom hotel in Pembrokeshire, West Wales is currently managed by Bespoke Hotels and trades under the Best Western branding, however there is an opportunity for the new owner to rebrand.

The four-star Lamphey Court Hotel & Spa is on the market for £2,950,000 for the freehold.

The restored Georgian mansion’s 39 bedrooms comprise of 27 rooms in the main house and 12 in the adjacent stables known as The Coach House.

Also located within the Coach House is a manager’s apartment comprising a lounge, kitchenette, double bedroom and bathroom.

The grounds also feature a spa and leisure facilities in a purpose-built building, including a swimming pool, sauna and steam room, gym, hairdressers, and treatments by Elemis.

Richard Thomas, business agent in Christie & Co’s Hotels team is handling the sale and comments, “Lamphey Court Hotel is not only a quintessentially beautiful hotel, but an established, profitable and highly successful business.

“The hotel is currently fully managed, providing an ideal investment, alternatively a new owner could assume management duties and imprint their own style and business acumen into the hotel. Post lockdown demand for high quality country house hotels has been strong and we expect high levels of interest for what is undoubtedly one of the finest assets to come to market in the area for some time.”