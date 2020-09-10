Bespoke Hotels snaps up new manager to drive sales at new Telegraph Hotel

Bespoke Hotels has appointed a new member to its senior team at the Telegraph Hotel in Coventry, due to open later this year.

Kieran Westlake has joined the company as the sales and marketing manager at the hotel, which will be opening its doors this autumn in the former headquarters of the city’s daily newspaper.

He will be responsible for corporate relationships and agents, showcasing the 88 bedrooms, which include large doubles, twins and split-level suites.

Westlake moves to the Telegraph after four years at the Ramada Hotel and Suites in the city.

The Telegraph’s most luxurious bedroom is the Lord Iliffe Suite, which features its own hot tub and terrace.

There is also the Winter Garden, which is made up of 11 bedrooms overlooking a private, glazed indoor terrace only accessible from these rooms.

The hotel also features a rooftop bar, Forme & Chase, the all-day bar and restaurant dining experience and meeting and conference facilities such as Editors, which can accommodate up to 160 alongside the two private rooms – the Boardroom and Directors – which can each accommodate up to 12 people for small meetings and dinners.

The Telegraph Hotel earlier this year appointed Any Windsor as its new general manager.

The £20m project will be a complete transformation of the former 1950’s building.