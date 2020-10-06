Bespoke Hotels takes on management of Rothay Garden Hotel and The Celtic Royal

Bespoke Hotels has taken over the management of two hotels – Rothay Garden Hotel in Grasmere and The Celtic Royal in Caernarfon.

Effective from Sunday October 4, Bespoke Hotels will now work with the hotel teams to raise and develop the standards at the two hotels, bringing new ideas and practices to enable the properties to ‘reach their full potential’.

Both hotels are owned by Fairtree International and operated by Providence Hospitality.

The Celtic Royal is situated between Snowdonia’s mountains and the sea and boasts a pool and gym.

The four-star 30-bedroom Rothay Garden Hotel was previously owned by Chris Carss for 30 years until he handed over the reins to Fairtree International in 2019.

Haydn Fentum , chairman of Bespoke commented “We are delighted to be involved with two outstanding hotels in wonderful locations. We are confident that both will trade well through these uncertain and difficult times for our industry, and know that they both have a very strong future ahead.”

Bespoke Hotels, founded in 2000, has grown to represent over 200 properties worldwide.