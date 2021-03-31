Bespoke Hotels to launch Coast & Country Hotel Collection as 39 ex-Shearings Hotels given new lease of life

Just over six months since Bespoke Hotels finalised a hotel management deal on 40 former Shearings Hotels, the group has announced plans to relaunch the properties under a new brand, The Coast & Country Hotel Collection.

Shearings Hotels went into administration in May 2020, with Bespoke Hotels signing off on a five-year management agreement in August to take over the running of almost all of the hotels from the Bay, Coast & Country and Country Living collections.

Now Bespoke Hotels will focus on reopening the properties in line with government guidance from May, with the hotels spread across 33 leisure destinations in England, Scotland and Wales.

Sites include Windermere Hotel in Windermere, The Caledonian in Fort William, the Highlands, and the Ship and Castle in St Mawes, Cornwall.

Paul FitzGerald, Portfolio Managing Director, said of the plans for the collection: “Given the enormous challenges of the last few months, we’re delighted to bring such a wonderful mix of properties back to market. Many of them are well-known within their areas and their initial closure was felt keenly amongst their respective communities. Now though, we’re able to offer not just jobs and wider tourism opportunities through reopening, but a hospitality service that people can engage with as restrictions lift.”

Elaborating on the collection’s objectives, Paul FitzGerald said: “Many of the properties were previously geared towards coach parties and whilst we are looking forward to welcoming them back, we will also be opening up to other markets. In particular we are looking to attract those seeking leisure breaks and welcoming local residents to sample the restaurants, bars, and wedding and event venues on offer as we look to create a local hero status and develop a close bond with communities.”

Planned reopening dates vary depending on location with most planned for the May 17, while others will be opening in June.

Alongside the hotels, the portfolio will also include Derwent Manor Apartments, a set of 19 self-catering apartments in Keswick, Cumbria, that is aiming to reopen to guests in April.

Thomas Greenall, Managing Director of Bespoke Hotels, said: “The Coast & Country Hotel Collection is made up of some prominent local hotels in some wonderful and well-established leisure locations and we’re thrilled to be able to facilitate their reopening. We know the initial closures of many of these properties caused a real stir in their local communities last year, so we hope they’ll be keen to embrace their reopening and support the individual hotels in their endeavours.”

In May 2020, 44 hotels in the Shearings portfolio went into administration, with two – The Grand Hotel in Exmouth and Majestic Hotel in Bournemouth – are now up for sale for £1.35m and £1.7m respectively.