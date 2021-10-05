close

BEST BOUTIQUE SPA

BH Awards by Andrew Seymour on
Boutique Spa

The winner of the Best Boutique Spa award is Cottonmill Spa at Sopwell House.

This accolade gives credit to a hotel’s spa facility that has raised the bar for luxury wellness and enriched the customer journey.

Sopwell House is a hotel that has broken the mould for traditional spa offerings after investing in a completely new facility that is both striking in design and progressive in its range of facilities and treatments.

And with bookings through the roof, that investment is paying off.

Finalists

  • Lodore Falls
  • Carden Park Spa
  • Bedford Lodge Spa
  • Cottonmill Spa at Sopwell House
  • Nadarra Spa at The Coniston

