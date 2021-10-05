The winner of the Best Boutique Spa award is Cottonmill Spa at Sopwell House.
This accolade gives credit to a hotel’s spa facility that has raised the bar for luxury wellness and enriched the customer journey.
Sopwell House is a hotel that has broken the mould for traditional spa offerings after investing in a completely new facility that is both striking in design and progressive in its range of facilities and treatments.
And with bookings through the roof, that investment is paying off.
Finalists
- Lodore Falls
- Carden Park Spa
- Bedford Lodge Spa
- Cottonmill Spa at Sopwell House
- Nadarra Spa at The Coniston
