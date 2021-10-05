The winner of the Best Guest Management Platform award is Hotel Manager.

This category aims to recognise the innovative systems and platforms that have been specifically designed to heighten the guest experience and help operators provide a more seamless customer journey.

All of the finalistshave carried out some tremendous work and any one of them would be a worthy winner.

In the end, voters chose a company that is classed as a one-stop-shop platform for hotels, specifically designed to boost revenue, reputation and engagement and giving businesses complete control over their interface.

Finalists

Hotel Manager

Ordamo

Suitepad

Criton

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL BOUTIQUE HOTELIER AWARDS 2021 WINNERS LIST