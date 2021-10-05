BEST INTERIOR RENOVATION, sponsored by Joseph Search Hospitality

The winner of the Best Interior Renovation category is Watergate Bay’s Beach Lofts.

This award – sponsored by Joseph Search Hospitality and presented by founder Joe Fowles – heralds a cutting-edge transformation project undertaken at a hotel within the last 12 months that demonstrates incredible design and delivers on ROI to take the hotel experience up a notch.

Watergate Bay is a hotel whose development activities have not been curtailed by the pandemic, as the team showed vision and resilience to deliver the project.

The result has taken the design at the hotel to new levels and significantly added to profitability.

Finalists

The Nare’s Whittington Suites

Victorian House Hotel



Billesley Manor Hotel

The Clocktower Brasserie at Rudding Park



