BEST INTERIOR RENOVATION, sponsored by Joseph Search Hospitality

The winner of the Best Interior Renovation category is Watergate Bay’s Beach Lofts.
This award – sponsored by Joseph Search Hospitality and presented by founder Joe Fowles – heralds a cutting-edge transformation project undertaken at a hotel within the last 12 months that demonstrates incredible design and delivers on ROI to take the hotel experience up a notch.
Watergate Bay is a hotel whose development activities have not been curtailed by the pandemic, as the team showed vision and resilience to deliver the project.
The result has taken the design at the hotel to new levels and significantly added to profitability.
Finalists
- The Nare’s Whittington Suites
- Victorian House Hotel
- Billesley Manor Hotel
- The Clocktower Brasserie at Rudding Park
- Watergate Bay’s Beach Lofts
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL BOUTIQUE HOTELIER AWARDS 2021 WINNERS LIST