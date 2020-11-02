Best Recovery Initiative – Meldrum Country House Hotel

Meldrum Country House Hotel – dining domes

An Aberdeenshire hotel enjoyed great success in enticing customers to return post-lockdown with the introduction of three ‘outdoor dining domes’.

Meldrum House Country Hotel and Golf Course in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, reported more than 1,000 diners booking in to use its domes since the first lockdown measures eased.

It introduced the first two domes, named Castor and Aurora, on its 15 July reopening date. The third dome, Luna, opened the week after. The new additions created an extra 500 or more covers a week.

The clear, rain-proof domes seat 6, 12 and 8 diners respectively.

They also boast wooden flooring, lantern lamps and a Bluetooth music surround sound system, along with ventilation and temperature control technology.

Each dome is sprayed twice weekly with disinfectant, proven to kill viruses including Covid-19 for a minimum of 10 days.