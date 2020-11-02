Best Recovery Initiative – Profitroom

Profitroom – Live Hotel Barometer

Profitroom used the time during lockdown to think about how they could share their market insights and data with hoteliers internationally.

They came up with the concept of a LIVE Hotel Barometer which would highlight trends and patterns that would be helpful to hoteliers’ tactical management of the Covid situation.

Due to Covid, operationally now more than ever hoteliers have to act quickly. The hotel barometer provides daily data on booking trends in hotels. By tracking them, hoteliers are able to compare the situation of your property to the entire industry. Hoteliers and revenue managers are now faced with challenges around cash flow and how to prepare for recovery. The company launched an initiative to share its knowledge, live insights and learnings from previous recovery strategies to help hoteliers create a plan for their business needs.

The live industry data includes: Reports showing real time pick up, booking window and demand analysis; Informative and dedicated articles regarding the current situation; Access to industry experts for free business consultancy; free online webinar series; Information about how to adopt systems to maximise revenue i.e. converting cancellations into vouchers.