Best Recovery Initiative – SHORTLIST

We can now reveal the five finalists for the category, Best Recovery Initiative for the Boutique Hotelier 2020 Champions Awards.

This category is dedicated to a hotel or supplier that has run the most innovative start-up and reopening process.

The category is sponsored by The Cumberland.

The five finalists are – click on each one to see the full nomination:

Vamoos – Travel app

James O’Donnell – The Devonshire Arms

Meldrum Country House Hotel

Profitroom

James and Fjona Hill – owners, Hampton Manor

To cast your vote, please fill out the form below: