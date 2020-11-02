Best Recovery Initiative – Vamoos

Vamoos – travel app

Vamoos has existed for the last six years as an app for travel companies, with over 350 partners, and a presence on every continent. When the pandemic hit and the world was grounded, the company shifted its entire focus to a new app for hotels, helping villas, lodges, B&B’s, and all other property types re-open with new, digital processes that keep their guests and staff safe

Vamoos helps properties transform their guest’s entire experience. From the moment they book, they have access to all the information they could need, including room information, local COVID guidelines and restrictions, restaurant menus, local points of interest, directories, hotel facilities which can be booked through the app, and instant messaging to ask staff questions before their stay. When the guests arrive, they already know what the hotel has to offer, transforming and enhancing their entire experience. If they need help and support from the staff during their stay, they are just a message away – reducing the need to interact physically.

Vamoos is quick to implement, which means properties were able to use the app as soon as they needed it. If local governments announced borders were opening, hotels could set up and launch their own branded app in hours, not weeks. Vamoos also offered each of its clients a trial period to ensure they were 100% happy with the product.

Tewkesbury Park, a family-run, 93-bedroom hotel in the Cotswolds automated the mundane but retained the spirit of personal hospitality, with our 24/7 messaging service, allowing for an even better relationship with their guests. “I was a bit dubious as to whether people would use the messaging system,” said general manager Patrick Jones, “would people sit on a croquet lawn and reach for their phone to order a gin and tonic? But, in fact, they are. And they say it’s marvellous!”