The winner of the Best Supporting Service award is Direct Method by dhm.

This distinction goes to the supplier judged to provide stand-out support for their product in terms of areas such as guest retention, reputation management and booking support.

Direct Method by dhm helps hotels boost their bookings and brand reputation through targeted bespoke campaigns, taking commissions away from the OTAs and encouraging continued repeat customers.

Story continues below Advertisement

Finalists

The Direct Method from dhm

Corporate Breaks

Joseph Search Hospitality

Talent LMS – Learning Hub