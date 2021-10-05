The winner of the Best Sustainable Achievement award is The Cottage Lodge Hotel.

This award celebrates the hotels that are working tirelessly to make their venues and businesses greener through the right practices, equipment choices and operational initiatives.

The Cottage Lodge Hotel has evaluated every aspect of its hotel operation to pinpoint ways to save energy and promote greener practices, to help minimise its impact on the environment.

Story continues below Advertisement

The team are encouraged to embrace this journey as the business strives towards its goal of becoming the area’s most sustainable hotel.

Finalists

Cottage Lodge Hotel, New Forest

Bike & Boot, Scarborough

Red Carnation Hotels Collection

Pale Hall, Wales



Inhabit Hotel, Paddington