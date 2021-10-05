The winner of the Best Sustainable Achievement award is The Cottage Lodge Hotel.
This award celebrates the hotels that are working tirelessly to make their venues and businesses greener through the right practices, equipment choices and operational initiatives.
The Cottage Lodge Hotel has evaluated every aspect of its hotel operation to pinpoint ways to save energy and promote greener practices, to help minimise its impact on the environment.
The team are encouraged to embrace this journey as the business strives towards its goal of becoming the area’s most sustainable hotel.
Finalists
- Cottage Lodge Hotel, New Forest
- Bike & Boot, Scarborough
- Red Carnation Hotels Collection
- Pale Hall, Wales
- Inhabit Hotel, Paddington
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL BOUTIQUE HOTELIER AWARDS 2021 WINNERS LIST