The winner of the Best Technology Product award is Guestpay by Guestline.

This distinction recognises suppliers that have developed new solutions to improve processes for operators and drive bookings.

Guestline has gone above and beyond to support its customers over the last 18 months, under the most challenging circumstances.

Its technology provided cost savings and time savings to help operators adapt to changing consumer demands, making services much more efficient and seamless.

