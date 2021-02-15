‘Best Wedding Venue’ 2021 goes on the market for over £2m

Hadley Park House, a four-star hotel and wedding and events venue in Shropshire, has been brought to market through Christie + Co.

The 22-bedroom Grade-II Georgian manor and AA Rosette Conservatory Restaurant is available on a freehold basis and comes with a guide price of £2,350,000.

The property was voted Best Wedding Venue (Historic Building) for 2021 in The Wedding Awards and boasts a ‘strong pipeline’ of bookings for 2021 and 2022 when Covid restrictions allow businesses to reopen.

Hadley Park House, situated in two acres of gardens, has been owned by Mark and Geraldine Lewis since 2003, who have invested into restoring the property ever since.

In 2010, an extension to the original house was launched, incorporating the west wing bedrooms and popular function room, the Mulliner Suite.

Mark comments: “Having worked in the hospitality sector for the last 40 years and at Hadley Park for the last 17 of those, we have now taken the decision to step up back and enjoy semi-retirement while we still can. Since we have been at Hadley Park, we have realised our vision of establishing the business as a top class, four-star hotel and premier weddings and events venue but the time has come to pass the reins to someone who is equally as passionate and enthusiastic, to continue to develop the business.”

Joshua Sullivan, Senior Business Agent in Christie & Co’s Hospitality team is handling the sale and adds: “Hadley Park House is a well-regarded West Midlands hotel and wedding venue and despite the property being closed at present due to COVID-19 restrictions, the business boasts a strong pipeline of wedding bookings for 2021 and 2022, pointing to its popularity in the region. The sale presents a unique opportunity for investors and operators alike to acquire both an attractive property and a hugely successful business with excellent profits.”