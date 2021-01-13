Best Western accepts first Covid-19 positive patients in step towards hospital conversion

Best Western has turned its first property into a ‘hotelcare’ hospital, as part of a wider plan to help reduce pressure on the NHS during the pandemic.

Best Western Plus London Croydon Aparthotel, part of LHG (London Hotel Group), has opened its doors to Covid19-positive clients for self-isolation, as the group looks to free up its spaces for patients and NHS staff to use for care.

Best Western and LHG have spent the last six months working with medical experts to find ways to transform their hotels into hospitals to be used for assessments, scans or post-Covid recovery.

Story continues below Advertisement

Since the initiative was first proposed at the start of January, the Best Western Plus London Croydon has already received bookings from Kings College NHS Hospital and two London Local Authorities to place Covid19 and homeless clients.

Best Western and LHG are working with a not-for-profit organisation Process C-19 which brings together medical, logistical, hospitality and healthcare expertise to ensure the solution is credible and deliverable and available for rapid rollout.

Rob Paterson, chief executive of Best Western Great Britain said: “Hospitality working alongside healthcare could help the country get through the next few months and we are delighted that we have been able to start providing beds and accepting clients for self-isolation at our Croydon site. This is the culmination of over six months working towards a professional solution to support the NHS and local hospital trusts and could be a gamechanger for Great Britain.”

The latest development follows a number of initiatives by Best Western and LHG to adapt their hotels to respond to the current healthcare crisis, including an investment by LHG in cutting edge clean air technology.

Meher Nawab, chief executive of LHG, which has 1500 rooms in London, said: “Throughout this crisis we have looked to provide innovative solutions for our guests and staff, as well as thinking differently about our strategically located hotel portfolio and how it could support the NHS in this time of need. It is clear that without innovative solutions, this current surge in coronavirus cases could see hospitals and their staff become overwhelmed. That is why Best Western and London Hotel Group have been working together to adapt our hotels to assist the NHS with short- and medium-term solutions. We are open and ready to help now and will be looking to roll this solution out across our hotels to provide hospitals with a lifeline at this critical time.”

Interested hospitals and local authorities should contact Rob Paterson directly: rob.paterson@bestwestern.co.uk