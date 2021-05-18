Best Western York House on Eastbourne seafront for sale with £5m price tag

A hotel on a prime position on Eastbourne seafront has been brought to market with a price tag of £5m.

Best Western York House Hotel comprises 84 bedrooms and has seen investment from its current owners to encompass a complete electrical upgrade and the conversion of five bedrooms into two serviced apartments.

Paul Barrasford, director in the Hotels Agency team at Colliers, said: “With UK staycations soaring in popularity, the Best Western York House is an outstanding opportunity to acquire a leading, superbly invested hotel in one of the UK’s most popular coastal towns.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Many of the bedrooms and public areas at the Best Western York House Hotel have sea views, and it is one of only two hotels in the East Sussex town to have a swimming pool.

Other facilities include a restaurant with 110 covers; two bars seating 40 and 20 people; an open-air veranda; three conference/events rooms with capacity for between 40 and 120.

The hotel averaged pre pandemic net annual turnover of circa £1.75 million, and Paul Barrasford noted that there was scope for further growth.

“The hotel presents exceptionally well, yet still offers exciting value add opportunities,” he said.

“With pre-existing planning permission, these include, scope to develop a spa to the rear of the property, and conversion of some of the public areas to more profitable use as guest bedrooms.”