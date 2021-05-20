Bette revolutionises the shower area with the BetteAir shower tile

With BetteAir, the world’s first shower tile made of glazed titanium steel, Bette completes the evolution of the shower tray into a part of the bathroom floor. BetteAir integrates so perfectly into the floor that it is hardly noticeable. The floor-level installation is also a revolution, as it can be glued directly to the screed like a conventional tile.

No shower surface made of glazed titanium steel has become such an integral part of the bathroom floor, as flat and perfect as BetteAir. This pure design, together with its revolutionary installation, has led German bathroom manufacturer, Bette, to call the BetteAir a shower tile.

Made of durable and easy to clean, glazed titanium-steel, Bette has reduced the height of the BetteAir shower tile to 10 mm, which roughly corresponds to the thickness of a large-format tile. The precise corners also fit perfectly into the tile grid.

All that is visible of the 200mm waste, is a circular, three-millimetre gap in the middle of the brilliant surface, through which the water drains. The drainage capacity of 0.6 l/s is more than sufficient, even for opulent rain showers and the glazed waste cover is absolutely flat, so that no difference between it and the surrounding surface can be felt or seen.

Designer Dominik Tesseraux sums up the revolutionary development: “BetteAir has all the advantages of a tile without its disadvantages. With the BetteAir shower tile, the floor of the shower is immaculately beautiful, free of joints and thus absolutely hygienic and easy to clean.”

The BetteAir shower tile is available in eight sizes from 900 x 900 to 1400 x 1000 mm and in a choice of 31 colours. It can be equipped with almost invisible anti-slip: BetteAnti-Slip Pro or the new BetteAnti-Slip Sense for gloss colours, which offers even greater slip resistance.

