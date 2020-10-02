BETTE supports hospitality sector with hotelforum discussing hygiene demands created by Covid

As a member of the European Networking Architecture, German bathroom manufacturer, Bette, has created a panel of leading design and hotel industry professionals, which will discuss whether there are ‘new guidelines for hotel design, enforced by pandemic experiences.’

The discussion will take place in English as part of the hotelforum event on October 7 and can be accessed online.

Sebastian Noack from Bette comments: “As a result of the pandemic, the demands on hygiene safety measures in hotels have increased massively. The panel discussion will consider whether this is an opportunity to plan, design and build crisis-proof hotels to help achieve a competitive advantage through hygiene-oriented design. We hope it will also be a useful opportunity to consider whether the increased expectations on hygiene standards will also have an impact on the choice of materials, as has been the case in the health sector.”

The panel discussion will explore the positions of developers/owners, operators and designers on investment in high hygiene standards and if and how such investment can be refinanced.

The panelists in alphabetic order will be

Claus Dieter Jandel, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer Deutsche Hospitality

Emma King, head of design InterContinental Hotels Group

Federico Toresi, Global Vice President Design – Luxury & Premium Brands, Accor

Kirstin King, design director Bergman Interiors

Marcel Wanders, founder Marcel Wanders studio

Monika Moser, regional managing director Wilson Associates

Rogier Hurkmans, Regional Director of Operations, NH / Minor Hotels

The panel will be part of hotelforum (www.hotelforum.org) and will be held on October 7, with the discussion starting at 3.55 CET. Hotelforum is well known for awarding the annual winner of the Hospitality Property Award.

In addition Bette invites you to its digital booth and presentation during the whole conference.